Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.95.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
