LINK (LN) Price Tops $44.05 on Major Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $296.64 million and approximately $737,793.91 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $44.05 or 0.00187969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Get LINK alerts:

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

