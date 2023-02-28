Liquity Price Tops $2.47 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 88% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $224.82 million and approximately $116.59 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 133.5% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00010531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,938,871 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

