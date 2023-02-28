Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$168.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.94.

L opened at C$117.09 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$97.65 and a 1-year high of C$126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The company has a market cap of C$37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. 54.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

