Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0509 on Top Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $81.29 million and $575,637.53 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

