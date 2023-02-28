Loom Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $121.54 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $67.46 million and $121.54 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

