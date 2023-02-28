Lumi Credits Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $46.70 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

