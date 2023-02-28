Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.29. 319,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.82. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.9886364 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.96, for a total transaction of C$97,269.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at C$428,660.97. In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.96, for a total value of C$97,269.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at C$428,660.97. Also, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,552.81. Insiders have sold a total of 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

