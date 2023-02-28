Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.8-465.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.33 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 123,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,201. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $450.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Luxfer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.