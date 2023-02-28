Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.22. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.