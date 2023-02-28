Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.22. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.62.
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.
