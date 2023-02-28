Maker Price Up 2.8% This Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $777.12 million and approximately $43.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $794.90 or 0.03381607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

