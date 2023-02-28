Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,700 shares, a growth of 3,983.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MKTAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Makita Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. 333,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.89. Makita has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $36.09.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
