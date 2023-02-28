Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,700 shares, a growth of 3,983.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MKTAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. 333,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.89. Makita has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $36.09.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Makita will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

