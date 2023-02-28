Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,029,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 911,113 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $4,274,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.48. 305,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.