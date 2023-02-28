Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Marchex stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

