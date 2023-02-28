MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) versus Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Critical Comparison

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 34.84% 24.34% 15.58% Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MarketAxess shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 1 10 1 0 2.00 Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MarketAxess and Northern Star Investment Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

MarketAxess presently has a consensus target price of $321.09, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketAxess and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $718.30 million 17.93 $250.22 million $6.65 51.48 Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Volatility and Risk

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties. The firm’s patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker dealers simultaneously and to execute trades with the broker dealer of their choice. The company was founded by Richard M. Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

