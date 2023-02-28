Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.98, with a volume of 247961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

MRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,695. 13.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

