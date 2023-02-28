MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82. 83,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 205,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Specifically, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,553 shares in the company, valued at $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock worth $1,320,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 275.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,203,130 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,667,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after buying an additional 395,302 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

