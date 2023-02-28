Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 66.1% in February

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SHWZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 48,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

