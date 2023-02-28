MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 74,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

