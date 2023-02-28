Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Shares Gap Down to $35.71

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $34.78. Meihua International Medical Technologies shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 1,046 shares traded.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

