Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 35,434 Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 165,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $650,793.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915,876 shares in the company, valued at $58,768,551.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,180 shares of company stock valued at $18,776 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

