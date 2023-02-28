Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $547.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 28.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

