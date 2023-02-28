MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $148.13 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $148.13 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $33.30 or 0.00141720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.89766992 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $4,231,493.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

