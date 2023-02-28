MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $141.93 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $31.91 or 0.00137683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00041608 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00218345 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,175.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.06033337 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,347,159.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.