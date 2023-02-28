MGM Resorts International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 18,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,935 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. 2,251,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

