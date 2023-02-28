MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 65.1% in February

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Stock Down 4.9 %

MGTI traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 417,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

