Mina Price Down 2.6% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Mina has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $829.70 million and $66.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 851,554,808 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 851,554,807.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.94900952 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $45,113,591.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

