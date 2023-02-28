MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 79,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

