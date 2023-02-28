Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145,537 shares during the period. Model N makes up 9.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.04% of Model N worth $89,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 61,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $105,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,818,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $105,209.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,818,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,238.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,568 shares of company stock worth $2,756,758 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

