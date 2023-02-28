Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

MODN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $71,461.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 159,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,341.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,568 shares of company stock worth $2,756,758. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

