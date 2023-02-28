Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $240,414.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,261 shares in the company, valued at $263,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,701. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Moelis & Company by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 116,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moelis & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 83,207 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

