Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.