Moonbeam Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $249.04 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00052987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025189 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 584,459,566 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.