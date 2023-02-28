Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.85 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001887 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $258.57 million and $12.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001944 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 584,361,875 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

