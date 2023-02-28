MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.93

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 159420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.