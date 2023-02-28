MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.93

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 159420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
