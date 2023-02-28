Mvm Partners, Llc Buys 1,000,000 Shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Stock

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,504,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,018,336. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of MDXH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 135,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. MDxHealth SA has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up about 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MVM Partners LLC owned about 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Further Reading

