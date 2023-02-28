Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

