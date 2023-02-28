Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Myers Industries stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
