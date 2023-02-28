Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $720-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.43 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.18) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 1,410,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,159. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

