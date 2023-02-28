Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Update

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 62,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DBS Vickers lowered Nanofilm Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance
Nanofilm Technologies International stock remained flat at C$2.52 during trading on Tuesday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52.
Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile
Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.
