NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.88. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Further Reading

