National Bank Financial Lowers Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIFZF stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

