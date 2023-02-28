National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.
