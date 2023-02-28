National Bankshares Trims TransAlta (TSE:TA) Target Price to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB cut TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.94.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:TA opened at C$11.17 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.30.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TransAlta

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,566.68. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

