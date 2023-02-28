National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.50 and last traded at $71.52. Approximately 2,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 26,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $493.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.62.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.