National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) CFO Sells $110,907.87 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $110,907.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,563.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NRC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 58,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research Co. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Research’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

