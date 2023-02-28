National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

