National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78 to $2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.78-$2.86 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. 112,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.