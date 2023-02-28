Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
NASDAQ NAII opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $55.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
