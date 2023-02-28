Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 1.3 %

NTZ opened at $6.15 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natuzzi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

