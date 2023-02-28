Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Stock Down 1.3 %
NTZ opened at $6.15 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
