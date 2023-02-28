Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,155.65

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $3,155.65 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00213362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00102989 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00055119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000900 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,593,887 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

